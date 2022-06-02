Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case: Key events

CHENNAI: Finally, the verdict of the Johnny Depp – Amber Heard case came in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean star and the six-week-long trial consisted of startling moments as both actors made explosive revelations about their relationship.

The verdict of the case has left the netizens discussing the case online of how it started and what leads to Depp’s victory. Let’s take a look at the key events of the case and how they unfolded over the past few months.

* 2009: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met for the first time on the sets of “The Rum Diary”

* 2011-2012: Depp and Heard officially separated from their partners, namely Vanessa Paradis and Tasya van ree respectively.