Four killed in hospital campus shooting in US’ Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA: At least four people were killed in a shooting incident at a hospital campus on Wednesday (local time) in Oklahoma’s Tulsa city, CNN reported citing police.

According to the police, the shooter is also dead.

“We can confirm 4 people are deceased, including the shooter, in the active shooting situation at St. Francis hospital campus,” Tulsa Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to a call about a man who was armed with a rifle at the Natalie Medical Building, a physicians’ office building on the St. Francis Hospital campus, according to an earlier Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department, CNN reported.

The shootout incidents in the US have been increasing.

On Tuesday (local time), an elderly woman was killed and two other persons were injured after gunfire erupted at a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans.

Prior to that, a mass shooting incident took place last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas in which several people including 19 children were killed.

Notably, US President Joe Biden yesterday sought advice from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over tackling violence in the United States as shooting incidents in America have been increasing in recent days.

Biden referred to the 2019 Christchurch slaying of 51 people in mass shootings targeting Muslims. The incident prompted New Zealand to ban military-style rifles. A gun buy-back was also instituted.

“We need your guidance,” Biden said during the meeting with Arden in the Oval Office. “Your leadership has taken on a critical role in this global stage — and it really has — galvanizing action on climate change; the global effort to curb violence, extremism, and online, like happened in Christchurch,” he added.