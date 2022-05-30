Imran Khan alleges Pak govt 'tasked with recognizing Israel'

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA: Since being ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has been alleging "international conspiracy" for his eviction, continuing his tirade he shot another allegation at the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, at a rally, said the rulers are a security threat to the country, alleging that they had been 'tasked with recognizing Israel' and compromising with India on the Kashmir issue, reported Dawn.

Claiming that he would never accept the 'imported government of slaves and looters', Khan told a party workers' convention in Charsadda that the rulers were ready to do everything ordered by America.

Khan hurled these allegations, including a clear reference to Israel's recognition, a few days after Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his special address at the World Economic Forum talked about the 'great change' vis-a-vis Israel's ties with the Muslim world, mentioning that he recently received a delegation from Morocco and another of Pakistani expats living in the US, reported Dawn.

At the Charsadda jalsa, Khan said the PTI government had reached an agreement with Russia for the import of petrol at 30 pc cheaper rates, but the "imported government abolished that agreement" in fear of US administration and increased petrol and diesel prices. Meanwhile, the Foreign Office 'categorically rejected' the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel.