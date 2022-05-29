Beijing relaxes Covid measures despite high-risk areas

BEIJING: While the Chinese capital, Beijing, gradually returns to normalcy, experts noted that the work to prevent Covid-19 cannot be relaxed as the city still has many high-risk areas where Omicron flare-ups can be seen.

Even if the government has decided to put in place several relaxed measures, there are still seven high-risk areas and 16 medium-risk areas in the city. Wang Guangfa, a Beijing-based respiratory expert, told the Global Times, that the city must not lose focus, because there are still risks of imported cases.

Beijing’s sports bureau announced on Saturday, that gyms and fitness centres will be reopened in an orderly manner in districts. Gyms can open at 50 per cent customer limits.

Except for controlled areas, public transportation, metros and taxis are resuming service in Chaoyang, Shunyi and Fangshan districts. Starting from Sunday, Fangshan and Shunyi districts adjusted from remotely working to working in offices, The Global Times reported.

China’s Shanghai has already witnessed the worst Covid outbreak with social media exposing the government’s Zero-Covid policy and keeping this in mind it is certain that Beijing must watch out for the possible Omicron flare-ups and its fallout.

Shanghai residents, at the hands of China’s Zero-Covid policy, are being subjected to unprecedented neglect, mistreatment, and abuse, with leaked videos on social media confirming blatant human rights violations.

Disguised as “pandemic prevention”, these violations have exposed the cruel and inhumane side of Communist China’s system. It also brings to light China’s rigid and ineffective governance of the country, reported National Review, a US-based magazine.