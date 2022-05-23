India's diverse culinary heritage in London with Pali Hill

NEW DELHI: Summer has arrived, bringing scorching, hot, and humid days that are ideal for travelling to Europe and relaxing. With pleasant weather, street seating gardens, and beautiful restaurants to eat at, London is the best place to be at this time.



Azure Hospitality founders Rahul Khanna and Kabir Suri opened their first UK location on Mortimer Street in Fitzrovia in October 2021. Pali Hill, the ground floor restaurant, is inspired by India's diverse culinary heritage and serves an eclectic menu of regional sharing plates. The name Pali Hill is derived from one of Mumbai's oldest neighbourhoods, which is particularly well known for the apartment 'building societies' that can be found throughout the country.



The large grill that takes centre stage in Pali Hill's open kitchen unites the diverse flavours of India. The menu features small plates such as Papadi Chaat with spiced yoghurt, roasted pumpkin, fine sev, mint & tamarind chutney, and Girolle & Potato Parantha with homemade ghee and pickle, designed by Head Chef Avinash Shashidhara. There are also large sharing dishes like Chettinad Style Veal Shin with black pepper, fennel, and chilli, and a Canteen Thali with spinach and methi daal, pulao, and spiced okra. Mackerel marinated in homemade mango pickle, mustard & lemon zest & charred corn salad, and Venison Tikka 'Junglee Mass' marinated in chilli, yoghurt & chestnut are two dishes from the traditional tandoor and grill.



Along with regional classic chaats, home-style dals, fried fish, and slow-cooked meats, the menu includes naturally gluten-free flatbreads made with rice, jowar, and ragi flour or the signature sourdough roti made with wholemeal rye adorned with homemade ghee. Dessert like gajar halwa with pistachio and Parsi ice cream round out the meal.