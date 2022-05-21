Nepal: Ruling alliance wins two-thirds seats in local bodies

KATHMANDU: The ruling alliance has stood victorious in two-thirds seats in local bodies elections which were conducted on May 13 as the final results of 684 of 753 local-level elections have been made public. As of Saturday morning, 237 people's representatives have won the major posts of metropolis, sub-metropolis, and municipalities while 446 people's representatives have won the posts of rural municipality chairpersons.

The Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal had made electoral alliances in six metropolises, 11 sub-metropolises as well as some local levels for the polls. Amongst the members of the ruling alliance, the Nepali Congress has won the highest- 303 seats out of 753, reported the data of the Nepal Election Commission till 8 am (NST). Likewise, it is running ahead in the vote count of 24 other local bodies.

CPN (UML) which stood atop in the last local election is in the second position. CPN (UML) candidates have secured wins in a total of 186 local levels. In the earlier election in 2017, UML had emerged victorious in 294 municipalities. The opposition party is leading in 21 local bodies as the vote counts are underway. The CPN-Maoist Center has improved its presence in comparison to an earlier election held 5 years before when it had won 106 local bodies. In the incumbent count, the party has won 117 seats and leading in 4 seats.

The Janata Samajbadi Party, another member of the alliance has won 28 seats and has been leading on 9 fronts. The CPN-Unified Socialist, formed after a split with CPN-UML has won 17 seats and leading on 2 fronts. In the latest round of the May 13 local level election, 6 independent candidates have stood victorious in the post of chief.

The Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, one of the madhes-based parties has won 10 local bodies and continued to lead in 6 local bodies as the vote counts are still underway.