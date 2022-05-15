Protests in Pakistan after two Sikh shopkeepers gunned down

ISLAMABAD: The Peshawar-Islamabad road in front of Qila Bala Hissar was blocked by the members of the Sikh community to register their protest against the killing of two Sikhs in Peshawar in Pakistan.

"Amidst the slogans of "Bole-So-Nihal, the members of the Sikh community while holding placards in their hands Staging protests on the roads of Peshawar against the brutal killings of two #Sikhs near #Peshawar in #Pakistan," Ravinder Singh Robin tweeted.

"My heart and prayers go out to two Sikhs who were shot dead by local extortionists in #Peshawar on Sunday. The members of the Sikh community taking the dead bodies of Ranjit Singh & Kuljit Singh, on their shoulders. Sikhs leaders around the World condemn the cold blooded murder," Robin tweeted.