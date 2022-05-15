18-yr-old wearing military gear kills 10 in US, live streams it

It wasn’t immediately clear why Payton had traveled to Buffalo and that particular grocery store. A clip apparently from his Twitch feed, posted on social media, showed Gendron arriving at the supermarket in his car.

The gunman shot four people outside the store, three fatally, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Inside the store, a security guard who was a retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple shots, but a bullet that hit the gunman’s bulletproof vest had no effect, Gramaglia added.

The gunman then killed the guard, the commissioner said, then stalked through the store shooting other victims.

“This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at the news conference. “The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained.”

Police entered the store and confronted the gunman in the vestibule.

“At that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck,” Gramaglia said. Two officers talked him into dropping the gun, the commissioner said.

Twitch said in a statement that it ended Gendron’s transmission “less than two minutes after the violence started.”

At the earlier news briefing, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia pointedly called the shooting a hate crime.