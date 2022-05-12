Timeline of Sri Lanka crisis

COLOMBO: The two-month-old crisis in Sri Lanka deepened on Tuesday, with the government ordering troops to shoot looters on sight after a day of violence, which saw mobs torch houses belonging to the ruling Rajapaksa clan and the prime minister resign.

Protesters took to the streets in March demanding new leadership over acute shortages of food, fuel and other essentials.

The South Asian country emerged from a devastating civil war in 2009 only to be rocked by Islamist bombings in 2019 and then have its economy walloped by the Covid-19 pandemic, which left the island bereft of tourists.