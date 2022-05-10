Sri Lanka's Speaker asks President to summon Parliament immediately

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana on Tuesday asked embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to summon the House as soon as possible to discuss the current situation amid unprecedented violence and widespread protest against the government over the country' worst economic crisis in decades, according to a media report.

There are provisions for the Speaker to summon the House just to discuss the present crisis only, Serjeant- at Arms Narenda Fernando told Daily Mirror.