Blinken invites Bilawal Bhutto to attend food security meet in US

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a maiden telephone call to Pakistan's newly-appointed Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and extended an invitation to the latter to visit Washington this month, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

During the telephonic conversation, Secretary Blinken congratulated his Pakistani counterpart on the assumption of his office and expressed the desire to continue strengthening the mutually beneficial Pakistan-US bilateral relationship, Geo News quoted the statement as saying.

"An invitation was also extended by the Secretary of State for Pakistan's participation in the Ministerial meeting on Global Food Security to be held in New York on May 18."

Building on the Pakistan-US cooperation in dealing with the pandemic during the last two years, Blinken also invited Pakistan to the Second Global Covid Summit to be held virtually later this month.

Exchanging views on various aspects of bilateral relations, Bilawal Bhutto underscored that Pakistan and the US have a longstanding broad-based relationship.

He added that constructive and sustained engagement between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and mutual interest was vital to promote peace, development and security in the region and beyond, Geo News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasised that Pakistan's vision was focused on human development, regional connectivity, and a peaceful neighbourhood.

Both the leaders agreed to remain in contact and enhance engagement on regional and global issues of mutual interest.