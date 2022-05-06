Pakistan to bring back Farah Khan from Dubai for probe

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan authorities have confirmed that they wil be escorting Farah Gogi, a friend of former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan's wife from Dubai for interrogation.

Pakistan authorities have confirmed that they wil be escorting Farah Gogi, a friend of former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan's wife from Dubai for interrogation. The Pakistan authorities have decided to begin legal proceedings against Farah who has been charged with corruption during Imran Khan's government, reported the Express Tribune. According to the authorities, since Farah acted as the "front person" of Imran Khan, they want to retrieve facts from her.

As per sources, the Pakistan authorities will check the banking records of ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan from the year 2013 to 2022 in lieu of foreign funding. They added that Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) were provided with a huge sum of money. The records will hence disclose how much money Imran Khan borrowed and from whom, reported the Express Tribune.

They have also decided on penning a letter to the World Bank (WB) to find records of Imran Khan and PTI concerning "secret international bank accounts". Further, sources revealed that the authorities were also planning on recovering the banking details of four PTI Central Secretariat employees, reported the Express Tribune. They include Mohammad Noman Afzal, Mohammad Rafiq, Tahir Iqbal, and Mohammad Arshad.

The amounts deposited in the accounts of the employees will be obtained while the authorities also sent cues of supposed arrests pertaining to the case. Also, necessary actions will be taken by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) post the records are acquired, reported the Express Tribune.

Record of foreign bank accounts will be retrieved as well. Statements and incomes of Imran Khan will be scrutinized further. Earlier, Farah Khan left Pakistan for Dubai amid corruption allegations. Meanwhile, a photograph of Farah Khan seen on a flight with a handbag that is claimed to costs USD 90,000, had gone viral on social media.