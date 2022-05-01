Olaf Scholz rejects criticism over Ukraine

Germany broke with tradition after Russia's invasion on February 24 to supply anti-tank weapons, surface-to-air missiles and other military equipment to Ukraine.



It has since agreed to provide Gepard anti-aircraft guns, but Scholz has faced mounting pressure to send other heavy weapons including tanks and other armored vehicles.



Scholz, who replaced Angela Merkel as chancellor late last year, said he wasn't bothered by opposition claims that he's too hesitant and timid.