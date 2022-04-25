I hope my worst critics remain on Twitter: Musk

New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that he hopes that his worst critics should remain on Twitter, amid reports that the board of the company has decided to accept his $46.5 billion takeover bid.

"I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means," he tweeted.

"And be my love in the rain," Musk added, posting from famous American poet Robert Frost's poem "A Line-storm Song".