Emmanuel Macron's reelection key to G-7 unity

Tokyo: Japan welcomed the reelection of French President Emmanuel Macron as key to the unity of Group of Seven at a time when its members need to work together to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida congratulated Macron in his Twitter messages in both Japanese and French, saying, "I hope to closely work with President Macron in a wide range of issues, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki on Monday extended "heartfelt congratulations" to Macron on his reelection.

"As we face a critical moment to end Russia's outrageous aggression and defend the peaceful world order, the G-7 unity is required more than ever, and we plan to continue working closely with France led by President Macron," Isozaki said.

Japan, worried about the impact of Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Asia where China is increasingly taking assertive military actions, has tried to play a greater role as part of G-7 and has joined in sanctions against Moscow and provided support for Ukraine in line with other members.

Isozaki called France "an important, special partner for Japan" that shares universal values including freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law. He said Tokyo intends to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.