Our country is going to hell, says former US President Donald Trump

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump says the Democrats and the administration of US President Joe Biden are destroying the United States.

“The fact is, the election was rigged and stolen and now our country is being destroyed. Our country is being destroyed, our country is going to hell. We’ve never had anything like this,” Trump told his supporters at a Saturday rally in Delaware, Ohio.

Trump mocked Biden, recalling some of the recent awkward incidents involving the US president.

“We have a president right now, sadly, who has absolutely no idea what the hell is happening. He is shaking hands with the air, he is walking around somewhat bewildered… and taking orders from the Easter bunny,” Trump said, adding that Biden “is doing all of this while [Russian President Vladimir] Putin does nothing but talk about nuclear weapons and destroying the world.”

Trump said the current administration is to blame for the high gas prices and the record inflation in the United States.

“We have our signals very crossed in our country,” the former president said.

On Tuesday, The Hill reported citing two sources that Biden had told former US president Barack Obama that he was going to seek reelection in 2024. Biden reportedly believes that he is the only one who can defeat Donald Trump.

Trump has not officially announced his intention to run for president again, although he has hinted on the possibility during numerous Save America rallies he has held across the US.