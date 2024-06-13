With poetry, storytelling and music, open mic night in Chennai to celebrate female friendships

CHENNAI: Of all the bonds in our lives that we treasure, friendship always triumphs the test of time. Sruthakeerthi is an executive director of marketing by day, and a storyteller by night. She feels strongly about the bond of friendship, especially the ones she shares with her girls.

“For the longest time, I didn’t know the value of a good female friendship. I was conditioned to believe that a woman is a woman’s worst enemy. But adulting has been a huge wake-up call in proving me wrong. Through every success and failure and everything I have experienced, it’s another woman and many other women who have stood by me,” she says.

To celebrate female bonds of one’s life, Sruthakeerthi has curated ‘An Ode to Female Friendships: Open Mic Night’, an evening dedicated to celebrating the women in our lives.

“In a world that is carefully designed to systemically and systematically oppress women, there is a dire need to amplify the incredibly positive impact the women have had in shaping our world despite these obstacles. Our existence in this patriarchal world is a rebellion,” Sruthakeerthi adds.

She also opines that the world is against imperfect feminism, rather than carefully structured patriarchy. Sruthakeerthi says, “And it’s about time women take up more space without any guilt. It’s time we appreciate and show our gratitude to all the women in our lives, who make us feel seen, appreciated and who continually show up for us.”

The evening will have poetry, storytelling and music where the participants will share their cherished female bonds and how they have shaped their perspective towards life.

“I want this event to serve as a reminder not to take any such friendships, especially female friendships for granted. Regardless of gender, everyone deserves to experience the privilege of having good female friends. This event is to take stock of that privilege. Through this open mic, I want people to go back home and find ways to nurture and cherish their female friendships - in their mothers, sisters, cousins, friends, partners - every day.” Sruthakeerthi explains.

An Ode to Female Friendships: Open Mic Night will take place on June 15, from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm at Backyard, Adyar.