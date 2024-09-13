Wild elephant damages iron gate at TN's Kunderipallam dam

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Kunderipallam Dam located in Kongarpalayam, Gobichettipalayam Taluk, Erode district, when a wild elephant strayed out of the jungle few days ago and destroyed the iron gates installed for safety in the area, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The Kunderipallam Dam, a popular tourist destination, attracts thousands of people throughout the year, who visit the the region to look at the colourful varieties of fish including Katla, Rohu, and Silver Carp that are bred in the dam.

However, officials have taken note of the fact that the dam's beauty is being marred by tourists who leave behind plastic waste, food packets, and other non-biodegradable items, thus polluting the waters and posing a threat to the fish.

Following this, the Public Works Department and the Tamil Nadu Forest Department had installed an iron gate at the entrance of the dam a few years ago to prevent litter and vandalism. But a few days ago, a wild elephant from the nearby forest damaged the iron gate, causing panic among tourists.

The incident has raised safety concerns with tourists demanding that the authorities take necessary action to safeguard the dam and its surrounding areas, as well as provide adequate safety measures for visitors.