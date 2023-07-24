WI v IND: Play on Day 5 to resume from 10:45 pm IST

PORT OF SPAIN: Day five’s play in the second Test between India andWest Indies will resume at 1:15 pm local time, which translates to 10:45 pm IST. The remaining two sessions on Monday will be of two hours each at the Queen's Park Oval.

As of now, there hasn’t been any official information on the number of overs expected to be bowled in the remaining time left in the match, with it completely dependent on light and weather conditions.

In the morning, the start of day five’s play was delayed due to heavy rain and overcast conditions. The proceedings for the final day of the Test series were to begin 30 minutes earlier than the usual start time due to overs lost on days three and four caused by previous rain disruptions.

West Indies will now resume from the overnight score of 76/2 in their second innings after being set a target of 365 for victory by India. The Rohit Sharma-led side is currently leading the two-game series 1-0 after defeating West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test at Dominica within three days.

India will now be aiming for their bowlers to claim the remaining eight wickets needed in whatever time left in the match for pocketing another 12 points and adding more to their glowing start to the 2023-25 World Test Championship style. The ongoing match in Trinidad is also the 100th Test match between India and West Indies.

Brief scores: India 438 & 181/2 decl. lead West Indies 255 & 76-2 in 32 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 28; Ravichandran Ashwin 2-33) by 289 runs.