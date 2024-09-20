Why is it so hot in Tamil Nadu now?

CHENNAI: Why has the temperature spiked in Tamil Nadu all of a sudden? Blame the strong monsoon for North India, say experts.

With the temperature soaring in the State in the last one week, breaking decades-long record for September in the case of Madurai and a few other areas, weather experts said that the unusual spike in heat during September in Tamil Nadu is due to the strong monsoon in North India.

Explaining the reason, S Balachandran, director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said the strong monsoon in the northern parts of India sucked the moisture from the air, leaving the air over Tamil Nadu warmer than usual.

"The downward subsidence of air will cause higher temperature. Due to this, southwest wind (Aadi Kaathu) is also weaker this year," he said.

During the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Chennai recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius. It was worse a day earlier, when the maximum temperature in the city was 39.2 degrees Celsius.

Balachandran clarified that the present phenomenon cannot be attributed to climate change.

"Even though the higher temperatures and weaker southwest wind is uncommon in September, this is a weather event that can happen normally," he added.

But there is relief in store for residents, who have been dependent on air conditioners to deal with the unusual dog days which resulted in record consumption of electricity – and is sure to burn a hole in their pocket – as the weather expert said the high temperature would start reducing from Friday.

"On Thursday itself, rainfall was recorded in a few areas in the State. The day was mostly cloudy. The temperature will further come down in the coming days," Balachandran said.