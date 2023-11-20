What was Guv doing for 3 yrs: SC questions TN Guv over delay in clearing Bills

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on the Tamil Nadu government's plea against the Governor on the issue of pending bills to December 1. On November 18,

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a special resolution in the state assembly to consider the 10 bills that were passed by the House and returned by Governor RN Ravi.

The Supreme Court has called the issue a "matter of serious concern". As many as 12 bills are pending with the Governor.

In the petition, the Tamil Nadu Government sought to direct the Governor to dispose of all the bills, files, and government orders forwarded by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and Government that are pending with his office within a specified timeframe.

The petition had been filed through an advocate on record, Sabarish Subramanian.