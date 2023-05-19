Newborn screening for brighter future

Chennai: Newborn screening is a critical public health programme that aims to identify infants with rare, genetic, or metabolic disorders in their early stages. These disorders are often not clinically apparent at birth and require early detection and timely intervention to reduce health consequences or even death.

Paediatricians say that the newborn screening process involves collecting a few drops of blood from a baby’s heel within the first few days of life.

“The blood is tested for a range of genetic or metabolic disorders, such as TSH, 17α-Hydroxy-Progesterone, Immunoreactive Trypsinogen (IRT), Thyroxine T4, Toxoplasma gondii IgM, Phenylalanine, Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase (G6PD), Total Galactose (TGAL), Galactose Transferase (GALT), Biotinidase, Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) and Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH), among many others,” explains Chandra Ganjoo, Group Chief Executive Officer, Trivitron Healthcare.

Early detection through newborn screening allows for prompt intervention and treatment, which can reduce the severity of health problems associated with these disorders. For example, if an infant is diagnosed with a metabolic disorder, they can be started on a special diet or medication early on, which can reduce serious complications such as brain damage.

Ganjoo says that future of newborn screening is looking brighter as new technologies are developed to provide more effective screening. Investing in public awareness campaigns can help. Overall, by continuing to develop and improve newborn screening programmes, we can ensure that every newborn can live a healthy and fulfilling life. Through investment and collaboration, we can work towards a brighter future for all newborns, promoting better health and well-being for generations to come.