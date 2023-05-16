App focuses on healthy dating habits for a long-term relationship

Love can be a roller coaster ride of emotions. But having your safety belt on can help you sail smoothly through the journey of falling in love, which is what the popular dating app, Tinder, has done with the changes it has introduced to its community guidelines.

On Tinder, love is in the air – literally - with its safety guidelines built on the principles of authenticity, inclusivity, and respect. “Majority of Tinder users vary from 18 to 25 years and the app is often their first dating experience. To guide these young singles in their dating journey, Tinder is updating its guidelines to remind and educate members about healthy dating, both online and offline,” explains Ehren Schlue, SVP of Member Strategy at Tinder.

A platform for love, only has place for emotions and money can’t be an outcome of it. Tinder is not a place to promote businesses. Members shouldn’t promote or share social handles or links to gain followers, sell, fundraise, or campaign. As per the new guidelines, the app will remove social media handles from public bio.

‘Are you sure?’ is a question you should ask yourself before beginning a conversation. Tinder does that for you with its trust and safety features such as ‘Are You Sure?’ and ‘Does This Bother You?’, to help reduce the messages that contain potentially harmful language to encourage healthy and appropriate conversations.

Also, conversations on the dating app are meant to remain on Tinder. Unless given consent, members should never post private chats they’ve had with matches.

Comfort level varies from person to person. To stop members from oversharing, and reduce their risk of being removed from the app, Tinder will remind members that they can use in-app features to be clear about their goals and relationship types, allowing them to start the conversation on the same page.

Promoting inclusivity, the app supports all relationship types. Those in poly and open relationships should create separate accounts for each partner and use Tinder’s recently released Relationship Types profile feature to indicate if they’re looking for ethical non-monogamy, open relationships, or polyamory.

Members should report anyone who causes them discomfort, or is found to be violating the rules using the many ways available including Long Press Reporting, which enables them to tap and hold an offensive message to initiate reporting. The action that Tinder would take depends on the severity of the violation. In some cases, warnings will be issued, instead of an immediate removal from the app.