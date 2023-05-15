Consumption of outside food primary cause of food poisoning: Doctors

CHENNAI: As mercury levels shoot up, the number of cases of food poisoning also surges in the government hospitals.

Doctors say that consumption of outside food is one of the most common causes reported across all age groups.

With summer holidays going on, children tend to visit more public places and consume outside food. “Cases of food poisoning are increasing because of consumption of unhygienic food and water. People believe that juices will help them stay hydrated but the water used in preparing them might not be hygienic. It can cause diarrhoea and food poisoning,” explained Dr Mohan Kumar, consultant paediatrician, Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

He added that improper storage of food outside or even within the house is another cause of concern.

“People also tend to store home-cooked food overnight and then consume it the next day. Spicy food items can get spoiled easily and will cause food and water borne-illnesses when consumed after being kept in open for long,” he added.

Most hospitalisations reported at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) are due to the same reasons, say doctors. “Drinking a lot of water is important during summer but consuming clean water is key. Food poisoning cases are common among children which can cause diarrhoea, dehydration and weakness. Parents should be careful while giving them snacks and other items from hotels and roadside eateries. Even at home, it’s better to consume food made on the same day,” said Dr V Lakshmi, consultant paediatrician, ICH.