'Children should avoid direct sunlight as temperature peaks'

CHENNAI: With heat stress being a risk for the past few days due to an increase in the temperatures, doctors emphasise avoiding direct exposure to sunlight. The rise in the temperature can lead to various illnesses since the body fails to cool down naturally, especially in children.

The meteorological department stated that the sultry weather is expected to continue.

"The most important thing is to make sure that there is no direct contact of sun and children being taken on two-wheelers in direct sunlight. Juices are not good because of high sugar. However, water, or buttermilk can be consumed. Appetite can reduce because children will be feeding themselves with water. It is good to not force the child to eat more, " said Rema Chandramohan, ICH director.

"Parents should keep the children under monitoring if they are below the age of 5 years because of restlessness. The parents should cut down on screen time and spend some time with their children," added the doctor.

Heat stress affects a person when the internal temperature starts to fail. People should be aware that symptoms can range from profuse sweating to dizziness, cessation of sweating, and collapse.

Experts advised public to keep themselves hydrated, avoid excess physical exercise and stay indoors between 12 pm and 3 pm.

Heat strokes are another common occurrence in such weather conditions because of the rising temperatures and the body is unable to cope up. Extreme heat of the body leads to various illnesses because of the body heat.

"Heat strokes not only cause diarrhoea, fever and vomiting, but can also lead to problems of digestion. Dehydration needs to be avoided but even after hydration, the direct exposure impacts in case of heat stress," said Dr Narendra Nath Jena, HoD-Emergency Medicine, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre..