Jeremy has ‘lower pain levels’, surpasses daily goals in his recovery

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jeremy Renner opens up on the "great progress" he made in his recovery from a near-death snow plough crushing.

The 52-year-old actor was left with more than 30 broken bones and suffered a punctured lung when he was run over by his snowcat on January 1, as he tried to stop it hitting his nephew Alex, but 'The Avengers' star has now told how he has "lower pain levels" and has been "surpassing goals" daily in his recovery bid.

"Lower Pain levels mark great progress ... Making recovery and Surpassing Goals A daily habit!!! (sic) #OneStep," he shared a short clip of a recovery session on his Instagram Stories and added the caption.

Jeremy also posted a snap of a "bone growth stimulator" placed on his lower leg and admitted he has been "trying everything."

Last month, the star returned to the gym for the first time since he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after being crushed by a snowcat at his home in Nevada, and his 10-year-old daughter Ava - who he has with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco - had left post-it notes with inspiring words on all around the workout area.