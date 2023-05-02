'Just dizziness' can be vertigo too

CHENNAI: Dizziness isn't a problem to ignore, it may be the beginning of vertigo too . Vertigo is a balance disorder which can lead to a sudden, unpleasant sensation that makes one feel like their world is spinning around. Experts say that it is important not to dismiss vertigo as ‘a moment of dizziness.’

Left unchecked, vertigo can turn lives upside down. Although vertigo isn’t dangerous, a sudden spin can be alarming and increase the risk of falls and fractures, which can greatly impact quality of life. A vertigo episode can happen at any age, but it is more commonly observed in the elderly, with about 30 per cent of people over 60 years of age, and 50 per cent over 85 years of age experiencing vertigo and dizziness.

Dr Michael Strupp, Professor of Neurology, Department of Neurology and German Center for Vertigo and Balance Disorders, Hospital of the Ludwig Maximilians University, Munich, Germany said, “Vertigo affects 1 in 10 people around the world, yet there continue to be challenges with diagnosis, which can make the journey to getting treatment long and difficult. Despite its high prevalence, there is a lack of awareness about the condition amongst both patients and healthcare professionals[i]. But once someone is accurately diagnosed, it is treatable."

Dr Strupp further added, “Although treatment can improve symptoms, quite frequently, people with vertigo do not adhere to the prescribed treatment. This may cause symptoms to come back. We must raise awareness on its signs and how to manage it by taking the treatment as prescribed, so people can get the support they need to get their vertigo under control.”

The fear of falling can also trigger psychological issues such as anxiety and depression, as well as panic attacks, taking a toll on their wellbeing. The elderly may also develop a fear of being in situations where escape is difficult, or help might be out of reach.

Additionally, vertigo is more common among women and they are two to three times more likely to suffer from vertigo than men.

While the reason for this is unclear, experts suggest that it could be due to hormonal influences. Dr Jejoe Karankumar, Medical Director, Abbott India said, “Vertigo can have a significant impact on a person’s day to day life, standing in the way of them living their fullest life possible. To empower people to take control of their health, it is important to diagnose vertigo with access to diagnostic tools and a robotic head helps doctors better understand the condition based on head and eye movements.”

Vertigo can lead to other challenges, including memory deficits or ‘brain fog,’ affecting a person’s ability to think clearly, concentrate, or remember information. Doctors say that vertigo can be managed through physical therapy, medication, psychotherapy, or even surgery in some cases, depending on the severity of symptoms. Thus, it is important to detect and treat early, say experts