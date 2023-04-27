DT Health: Virtual neonatal care implemented
CHENNAI: Motherboard Hospital has implemented an innovative remote patient monitoring technology and system to provide virtual life-saving neonatal care to newborns admitted in nursing homes and hospitals in rural areas which do not have proper Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU).
Neonatal care which provides life-saving clinical care to newborns is considered one of the most clinically demanding services in healthcare and Motherhood Hospitals NICU Live solution is helping transform this service to newborns in rural areas by using neonatal telehealth technologies. With state-of-the-art remote monitoring technology, critically ill newborn babies in remote areas can get access to the expertise of Motherhood’s Neonatology Care Team round-the-clock. Many birthing facilities do not have access to on-site neonatal care and NICU Live solution bridges this critical gap for preterm newborns or critically ill newborns.
Vijayarathna Venkatraman, CEO of Motherhood Hospitals, said, “Motherhood has been at forefront of cutting-edge neonatal solution. We have established 300 NICU beds across our network which graduate more than 800 newborns each month. NICU Live is strengthening our mission of providing NICU care to the most distant parts of the country. The technology is brilliant —what we’ve managed to do with it is a landmark moment in our journey to provide outstanding care to newborns”.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android