Rodents likely origin of Omicron: CMC-led study

The researchers have proposed their theory in a paper published in the journal Current Science for the likely origin of the Omicron variant. A previous study had suggested that the variant may have been transmitted from an animal species to humans.After putting forth two hypotheses – mutations accumulating in an immune-compromised individual with prolonged infection, or, infection by reverse zoonosis in an animal species, enzootic transmission in that species with adaptive mutations, and eventual transmission as zoonosis, back to humans – the researchers said there were several pieces of evidence in support of the latter.