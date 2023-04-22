Try these Eid gift ideas for your loved ones

NEW DELHI: Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan and is the first day of the month of Shawwal. Muslims from all over the world get together for prayers and celebrations.

And to make it more special people give their loved ones gifts as token of love. If you are also planning or looking for ideas. Then look at these options below.

Jewellery

One of the favourite Eid presents that is a safe option to gift is jewellery. Presenting jewellery to your loved ones during Eid can enhance the celebration. For your lovely wife, daughter, mother, and sister, you can choose ornaments that are both simple and exquisite. For the guys in your family, you can also choose jewellery pieces that will be useful for them.