Try these Eid gift ideas for your loved ones

NEW DELHI: Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan and is the first day of the month of Shawwal. Muslims from all over the world get together for prayers and celebrations.
And to make it more special people give their loved ones gifts as token of love. If you are also planning or looking for ideas. Then look at these options below.
Jewellery
One of the favourite Eid presents that is a safe option to gift is jewellery. Presenting jewellery to your loved ones during Eid can enhance the celebration. For your lovely wife, daughter, mother, and sister, you can choose ornaments that are both simple and exquisite. For the guys in your family, you can also choose jewellery pieces that will be useful for them.
Assortment Hampers
You can prepare a basket as per whom you are presenting this gift. From chocolates, perfumes, sweets to skin care. You can easily make your own assorted hamper.
Decor
Items for the home are thoughtful Eid gift options for individuals who like to decorate before the festivities. You can go for lamps, paintings, candles, jars, dishware, pillowcases, and other decorative items. If you are aware of the recipient's needs or preferences, you can make an excellent present.
Storage box
No matter how big a box is it can never manage the space for happy memories but giving a beautiful storage box decorated with accessories and carrying an aesthetic look can lead to a strong relationship built with love and care for each other.
Dry Fruits Box
The sweetness of the holy festival gets doubled with a dry fruit pack. One of the most adorable gestures you can do this Eid is to bring a big pack filled with dry fruits raisins, apricot, and almonds to deliver warmth to your dearest.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android