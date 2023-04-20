'Older adults might achieve same level of cognition as undergrads'

The first study had six participants, the second study, 27.

The median age of the study subjects was 66 and 69 years old, respectively.

To qualify for the study, participants had to be at least 55 years old, fluent in English, have normal or corrected-to-normal vision, and have no prior diagnosis of a cognitive impairment.

Participants in this study completed classwork and homework for approximately 15 hours a week for three months, time constraints Wu said limited the number of eligible participants.

For both studies, the participants learned at least three new skills, such as Spanish, using an iPad, photography, painting, and music composition over three months in a UC Riverside classroom for adults older adults.

Cognitive tests were administered in a research lab before the start of the classes, halfway through the classes, and after three months of classes.

There were then follow-up tests at three months, six months, and one year after the end of the classes.

"The primary goal of the follow-up assessments was to determine if gains in cognitive abilities... would continue up to one year after the intervention," the authors wrote.

The cognitive measures included attention, inhibition, and short-term memory, which requires remembering small amounts of information needed to perform tasks, such as recalling a phone number or words from a list.

The overall cognitive scores at three months, six months, and one year after the intervention were significantly higher than before the intervention, more than three times higher by many measures.

In fact, the more time that passed after the learning had ceased, the higher the scores grew.

"Remarkably, the cognitive scores increased to levels similar to undergraduates taking the same cognitive tests for the first time," Wu said.

"Our finding of continuous cognitive growth in older adulthood is unique because most studies show only maintenance of cognitive abilities or cognitive decline over time."

The key to the difference, Wu surmises, is learning multiple tasks simultaneously in an encouraging environment, similar to what children experience.

"The time and energy commitment to do so was similar to a full undergraduate course load," Wu and her colleagues wrote in the paper, titled "One-year cognitive outcomes from a multiple real-world skill learning intervention with adults">older adults."

For Wu, it is further affirmation of her past research, which demonstrated that adults "older adults can learn by emulating the learning behaviors of children.

Among other things, it means adults" older adults must approach learning with an open mind, unafraid of criticism and failure, receptive to instruction, willing to learn multiple tasks at once, and with a belief they can improve with effort.