5 refreshing Watermelon drinks to beat the heat this summer

Summers are finally here! and it is important that we keep our bodies cool and hydrated. People tend to feel drained and exhausted at this time of year because of dehydration and sweating. However, what’s a better way to re-energize our body than with healthy seasonal summer fruits? Watermelon is one such fruit with a high water content that is used in a variety of ways to combat the summer heat. Take a look at a list of cool watermelon beverages that you may enjoy at home this summer season.
Watermelon – Strawberry Smoothie
On a hot summer day, this smoothie is refreshing and will help you stay energised all day. Watermelon-strawberry smoothie is loaded with healthful nutrients and made with fresh strawberries, watermelon, chia seeds, honey, and low-fat yoghurt. Do try this smoothie this summer.
Watermelon Mojito
With its bubbly, refreshing flavour, the minty Mojito is appropriate for the summer season. Fresh watermelon, mint, and lime are used to make this delightful mojito. It is also naturally sweetened which is also good for your health.
Watermelon Basil Cooler
Blend the watermelon chunks, lemon juice, and fresh basil leaves until smooth. Fill a large glass halfway with club soda and serve. This watermelon basil cooler is a refreshing drink for the summer.
Watermelon Lemonade
If you're tired of plain lemonade, try this watermelon lemonade recipe for a delicious twist. Just mix watermelon chunks, sugar, salt, and lemon juice in a blender and whizz until smooth and your perfect summer watermelon drink is ready.
Watermelon Milkshake
A milkshake is one of the easiest summer drinks. To prepare this simple milkshake, combine fresh watermelon, milk, and a pinch of sugar, blend it for a few minutes and you’re ready. It also helps to lower blood pressure.
