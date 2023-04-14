Pre-menopause syndrome: Symptoms, causes, treatment
CHENNAI: As women age, they experience a natural decline in reproductive hormones, which results in the cessation of menstruation and the end of their reproductive years. The transition period leading up to this is called perimenopause, which typically begins in a woman’s mid-40s and can last for several years.
During this time, women may experience a range of physical and emotional symptoms, collectively known as pre-menopause syndrome.
While it can be distressing, with the right support and treatment, women can manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life.
The symptoms of pre-menopause syndrome can vary from woman to woman, but some of the most common ones include hot flashes and night sweats, irregular periods, mood swings, irritability, depression, vaginal dryness, sleep disturbances, fatigue and decreased energy, weight gain, and memory problems and difficulty concentrating.
The hormonal fluctuations that occur during perimenopause are the primary cause of pre-menopause syndrome. There are several treatment options available for pre-menopause syndrome. A personalised approach based on each woman’s symptoms and medical history.
Hormone therapy: This involves taking estrogen and/or progesterone to replace the hormones that the body is no longer producing.
Lifestyle changes: Simple lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, a healthy diet, and stress management techniques can help alleviate pre-menopause symptoms and improve overall health and well-being.
Medications: Some medications, such as antidepressants and blood pressure drugs, can help manage certain pre-menopause symptoms such as mood swings, insomnia, and hot flashes.
Alternative therapies: Some women find relief from pre-menopause symptoms through alternative therapies such as acupuncture, yoga, or herbal supplements. However, it is essential to consult a healthcare professional before trying any new treatment.
