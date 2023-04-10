Skin-to-Skin time with your little one

NEW DELHI: One of the most amazing and life-altering experiences a person can have is becoming a parent. Even the most seasoned travellers may be unexpectedly tested by the journey's challenges, turns, and shocks. Your world is permanently altered the minute you hold your child for the first time. Being a parent is simultaneously a blessing, a responsibility, and an emotional rollercoaster.



For a child to thrive and be healthy, a mother and her child must have an emotional attachment. This connection gives the child a feeling of safety, love, and trust, which can support them as they develop and learn about the outside world.



Following are a few steps curated by Cetaphil Baby Skin Experts on how following a Tender, Love and Care routine can do wonders:



Skin-to-skin time: Skin-to-skin contact consists of placing your baby, perhaps just wearing a diaper and a beanie directly on your bare chest, skin-to-skin, with a blanket, gown, or shirt wrapped over you. This physical contact promotes a sense of security and comfort to the baby and allows the mother and child to connect on a deeper level. Skin-to-skin time also helps regulate the baby's body temperature and breathing, reduces stress, and promotes relaxation.



Baby massage: This can help parents understand their baby's cues and needs, as well as provide the baby with a comforting and soothing experience. Baby massage benefits the baby's skin by increasing blood circulation, encouraging better absorption of nutrients, and aiding in skin hydration. Baby massage is a gentle way for parents to connect with their newborns. Baby massage also has added benefits such as reducing crying and improving sleep quality.



Singing and talking: Singing and talking can be incredibly effective ways of bonding with your baby. Not only does it help create a strong connection between you and your little one, but it can be fun for parents as well. Your baby will recognise and find comfort in your presence. Singing and talking can help them develop their language skills, social development.



Playtime: Playtime can provide an opportunity for bonding and creating positive memories with your tiny tot. Whether it is playing with toys, singing, dancing, or simply cuddling and making funny faces; taking the time to engage with your baby is a valuable investment in their growth and overall well-being.



Bath time: Bath time with your baby is not only important for keeping them clean and healthy, but it can also be a wonderful way to bond. Warm water and a gentle touch can provide a soothing experience for your child, while also allowing you to connect with them in a relaxed and playful environment. Further, moisturising after a bath is extremely crucial for babies because it helps to replenish lost moisture and protect their delicate skin from drying out.



Reading to your baby: You can entertain your baby while reading and using different voices and pointing out pictures. Reading time helps cognitive and social development, as well as strengthens the parent-child relationship. Mothers prioritize emotional bonding with their children through consistent nurturing, responsiveness, and affectionate interactions.