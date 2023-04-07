DT health: Managing diabetes during the holy month of Ramzan
CHENNAI: During the holy month of Ramadan, millions of Muslims around the world observe fasting. For those living with diabetes, this period can be particularly challenging as it requires careful management of blood sugar levels while observing religious obligations.
However, with proper planning and awareness about what to do and what not to do during Ramzan, people with diabetes can successfully navigate this sacred time without compromising their health.
Dr V Mohan, senior diabetologist says that it can be difficult to manage diabetes during the month of fasting. It is important to consult your doctor before beginning the fast. This is the first and most crucial step since the physician will assist you in determining whether it is safe for you to fast and what measures must be taken to prevent significant changes in your blood sugar levels.
It is essential to discuss diabetes management with a healthcare team before making the decision to fast. It is also important to check blood sugar levels regularly and keep track of how they fluctuate throughout the day. This will help you to identify any patterns or changes that may occur during fasting.
Doctors emphasise on a healthy diet regimen. G Umasakthy, Registered Dietician and Diabetes Educator at Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre advises eating slowly and mindfully so that you do not overeat when breaking your fast, especially sweet things.
“Keep your intake of fried and oily foods to a minimum so as to avoid unintentional weight gain. Drink enough water. When friends or family are sharing sweets, it can be tempting to snack on them. Even a small amount can significantly raise blood sugar levels. Chicken kebab salad, date, and oatmeal Kheer with coconut, whole grain dosa, fish curry, legumes soup, Omelette, boiled masala eggs, whole wheat pasta, and quinoa are a few healthy alternative recipes.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android