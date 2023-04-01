Treat your kids to a fun day: Try these water activities to beat the heat

If you’re searching for a super homely water activity, here’s one you can pull together with just a few plastic buckets and sponges. There are many different ways to play this game, but essentially, split everyone into two teams and nominate one person from each group to hold a bucket on their head. Then let their teammates race to be the fastest to fill the bucket. How they fill it is up to them–they can race with wet sponges, carry cups of water on their own heads, or do anything they can dream up.

Don’t share these plans with your kids. Surprise them with your creativity.