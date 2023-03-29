Try these healthy snack options for movie night at home

NEW DELHI: Snacking while binge-watching a movie or series is what everyone loves to do. We frequently consume high-calorie or high-sugar snacks, which can cause weight gain and other serious health problems. Instead, go for healthier ones that are high in nutrients and low in calories. Take a look at some of the healthy snack options for a perfect movie night at home.
What’s the fun of watching a film without a tub full of popcorn? Popcorn is an excellent snack for binge-watching. It's low in calories and high in fibre, making it a full and nutritious snack. But, be aware of adding butter and salt, as they might increase your calorie and sodium consumption.
Chickpeas are high in protein, fibre, and complex carbs, making them a satisfying and nutritious snack. They are healthy, and tasty and are easiest to prepare at home. Roasting them adds crispness and improves their natural flavour.
Fruits are always a healthy alternative to any unhealthy snack items. Apples, oranges, bananas, grapes, and berries are all excellent choices for snacking while binge-watching. They're high in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, which can benefit your general health.
Try dark chocolate instead of milk chocolates or ice cream. It includes more antioxidants and less sugar than milk chocolate, making it a healthier choice that may also satisfy your sweet taste.
Munching while watching a movie with your partner is indeed the best thing. And wafers are definitely the most comfortable snacking item. To make it a healthier option you can opt for air-fired wafers that are easily available in the market.
