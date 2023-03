CHENNAI: Fitness enthusiasts who are into Ramadan fasting might wonder whether it is okay to work out while fasting. Celebrity fitness trainer Alkhas Joseph talks about ways to stay fit during Ramadan. “Sometimes, the purpose of fasting itself is getting missed when people worry about what to eat and what type of exercises they can do. Fasting is a time of spiritual discipline and people should focus on that more,” Alkhas tells DT Next. He suggests having fewer movements and not indulging in a lot of eating. “What I have noticed is that people eat a lot before and after fasting. You don’t need that much food. So keep portion control of what you eat. If you are into fitness, try consuming slow-digesting food, protein, fruits and vegetables. Avoid sugary foods while fasting,” he adds. One can train two or three times a week during fasting. “Don’t push yourself so hard. Go easy with exercises, and don’t overdo any workouts. I suggest mild weight training exercises so that your body remains toned and active,” shares Alkhas.