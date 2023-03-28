Yoga and naturopathic rituals for sound sleep

Child's Pose or Balasana: Balasana, also known as the Child's Pose, is a kneeling yoga posture that offers a range of physical and mental benefits. This pose involves stretching the lower back while relaxing the entire body. To perform the Child's Pose, begin in a kneeling position with your buttocks resting on your heels.



While exhaling, lower your body forward, stretching your arms out in front of you until your forehead rests comfortably on the mat. Keep your arms relaxed and alongside your body. You will feel a stretch in your shoulders, buttocks, spine, and arms. This pose is a great way to relieve tension in the body and calm the mind.



Corpse Pose or Shavasana: Shavasana relaxes the nervous system, controls anxiety and stress, and brings deep rest to our body and mind. To perform this pose, lie down on the back and keep your eyes closed, and do not allow any thoughts to come into your mind. Concentrate on your natural and spontaneous breath. Stay in this position for five minutes, allowing your body to fully relax and recharge.



Crocodile Pose or Makarasana: It is a deeply relaxing yoga posture that involves lying on your belly with your arms crossed under your head. Rest your forehead on your wrists and allow your heels to turn outwards while letting your legs relax and flop open. Close your eyes and focus on releasing tension from your body as you breathe deeply.



Alternate Nostril Breathing or Anuloma Viloma: Anuloma Viloma has a balancing effect on the nervous system. It provides relief from mental tension, insomnia, and hypertension. To perform this, sit comfortably. Press the right nostril with the thumb and inhale through the left nostril.



Hold your breath for some time and then press the left nostril with the ring finger and exhale through the right nostril. After exhalation, inhale through the same nostril and hold your breath for some time. Then exhale through the right nostril. The exhalation must be longer than the inhalation. Practice ten rounds.



Humming Bee Breathing or Bhramari Pranayama: It is a popular yogic breathing exercise that is known to have a calming effect on the mind and nervous system, making it an effective tool for stress relief and relaxation. The vibrations created by the humming sound stimulate the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that is associated with feelings of well-being and happiness. Bhramari Pranayama is also believed to help alleviate symptoms of anxiety, insomnia, and depression.



Food and Diet



The role of food and diet in maintaining a healthy daily routine cannot be overstated. To ensure that your diet does not negatively impact your sleep or overall health, it is important to eat a healthy and balanced diet. If you struggle with insomnia, it is recommended to stop the intake of alcohol, caffeine, and nicotine, as these substances can disrupt your sleep cycle and harm your health.



Additionally, it is important to reduce sugar intake, as it can cause energy bursts and uneven blood sugar levels. Instead, consume foods that promote calm sleep, such as carbohydrate snacks like whole-grain crackers, which are rich in vitamin B6. Foods that are high in magnesium, such as wheat bran, cashews, whole grains, almonds, legumes, and seeds, are also recommended to aid in better sleep.



Continuing to practice naturopathy and yoga techniques regularly is crucial to achieving better sleep and relieving sleep disorders. It is important to maintain consistency in the efforts, and within three months of regular practice, one can expect to see significant improvements in sleep quality, as well as daytime energy levels, and overall performance.