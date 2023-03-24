DT Health: Understanding the need of regular check-ups for women
CHENNAI: Regular screenings and checkups are essential for women’s health. They are crucial in detecting diseases and illnesses at an early stage, which can significantly increase the chances of successful treatment and recovery on a timely basis.
One of the most critical screenings for women is the Pap Smear, which is used to detect cervical cancer. The Pap smear is a simple test that can detect abnormal cells on the cervix before they turn cancerous. This screening is recommended for women over the age of 21 and should be done every three years. For females aged 21 to 29, it is recommended to undergo a Pap test every 3 years.
Between the ages of 30 and 65, options include a Pap smear every 3 years, an HPV test every 5 years, or a combined HPV and Pap test every 5 years.
Dr Preeti Kabra, Chief of Lab, Neuberg Diagnostics says that another important screening for women is the mammogram, which is used to detect breast cancer. Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women.
Mammograms are recommended for women over the age of 50, but women between the ages of 40 and 49 should also discuss with their doctor whether or not to have a mammogram based on their individual risk factors.
Regular checkups with gynecologists are also important to ensure better maintenance of health and be warned of any signs and symptoms early on.
Dr Preeti says that women who are pregnant or planning pregnancy should also receive regular checkups for monitoring the health of the mother and for the development of the fetus.
Additionally, women with a family history of certain genetic mutations, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 may need to undergo additional testing and screening.
In addition, women who are 50 years or older should also have a DEXA scan to evaluate their bone density and risk of fractures. This test can help identify osteoporosis and guide treatment to prevent fractures. Thyroid screening is another important test for women, as thyroid disorders are more common in women than in men. Finally, it is also important for women to have regular haemoglobin screenings to monitor their blood health as low levels of hemoglobin can indicate anemia.
