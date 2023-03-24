DT Health: Understanding the need of regular check-ups for women

One of the most critical screenings for women is the Pap Smear, which is used to detect cervical cancer. The Pap smear is a simple test that can detect abnormal cells on the cervix before they turn cancerous. This screening is recommended for women over the age of 21 and should be done every three years. For females aged 21 to 29, it is recommended to undergo a Pap test every 3 years.