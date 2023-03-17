Awareness of handling trauma is important among people: Experts

CHENNAI: It is important to save and protect life during the most critical moments and prepare and apply critical measures to deal with and avoid trauma fatalities. With an increasing rate of accidents and injuries causing death and disability in the population and the need to prevent them, awareness of them is more important.

Traumatic injury accounts for about 20-30 million ED visits in India each year, and about 3-5 million people die each year because of injuries. By 2030, road traffic accidents are predicted to be the 5th largest cause of death in the world. Trauma remains the leading cause of death among children and adults under the age of 46 years, accounting for nearly half of all deaths in these age groups.

Dr Shameem KU, Consultant and Coordinator of Emergency Medicine, says that in cases of traumas, the more quickly medical attention is given, the better the chance of helping the patient. Trauma refers to an injury caused to the body. The reason for trauma could vary from road accidents, falls, burns, Industrial accidents, and violence against a person causing injury. Traumatic injuries from any cause can lead to temporary or permanent disability. He said that imparting awareness among the population about trauma and initial care to people who sustained trauma is important to decrease the mortality rates.

He added that the first hour is the crucial period and the most important period during a trauma, which is also called the Golden Hour among emergency physicians. The most important thing to do at the scene of an accident is to protect the patient’s airway, immobilise the spine of the patient, and apply pressure on any major bleeding site.

WHO research has shown that at least 50 % of road deaths could have been prevented with effective interference after trauma has occurred by... a) Immediate pre-hospital care, b) Adequate knowledge of handling emergency situatio ns, c) Ambulances equipped to receive such patients with trained personnel.