'Neural stem cells potentially be reactivated to form new neurons'

WASHINGTON: Neural stem cells that are quiescent or latent in some parts of the adult brain may one day become active and create new neurons. Yet, nothing is currently known about the change from quiescence to proliferation.

The role of cell metabolism in this process has been established by a team of researchers lead by researchers from the Universities of Geneva (UNIGE) and Lausanne (UNIL), along with a method for reawakening and reactivating these neural stem cells.

Researchers were successful in raising the number of new neurons in the mature and even old mouse brains. The journal Science Advances will publish these encouraging findings for the treatment of neurodegenerative illnesses.

Stem cells have the unique ability to continuously produce copies of themselves and give rise to differentiated cells with more specialized functions. Neural stem cells (NSCs) are responsible for building the brain during embryonic development, generating all the cells of the central nervous system, including neurons.