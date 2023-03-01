Women snack as much as men reveals report

There are many perceptions around women being calorie conscious and their eating patterns driven by moods. Same goes for men who are considered to be heavy eaters or not much conscious of what they eat.

‘STTEM – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter’ - The India Snacking Report (Volume I) by Godrej Yummiez, a brand of ready-to-cook products, highlights that 76 percent women snack more than once a day while 74 percent men do the same.

This indicates a relatively 2 percent higher count of women snacking more than men. The report attempts to bring out such interesting insights about attitudes and perceptions of people when it comes to snacks & snacking.

Snacking is viewed as a mood uplifter by both genders, thereby highlighting the correlation of emotions to snacking. Throwing light on the food-mood connection of genders, the report reveals that 74 percent women snack more when they are happy, i.e. 4 percent more as compared to men (70 percent) and 60 percent women snack more when they are sad, i.e. 8 percent more as compared to men (52 percent).

An aspect that came up in this study was that of snacks and main course meal timings merging or overlapping. 64 percent of males & 67 percent of females confessed to indulging in anytime snacking.

Recall or association of snacks with ‘meals’ is a very interesting finding of this study. 46 percent of males and 53 percent of females associates snacking with a mini meal.

Speaking on the insightsand the report, Abhay Parnerkar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Godrej Tyson Foods Limited, said, “As the foremost player in the ready-to-cook category, Godrej Yummiez strives to understand the dynamic patterns defining snacking amongst people in the country. The India Snacking Reportclearly shows that both genders equally prefer snacking and make their choice basis moods, and preferences. Going forward, the dynamics that will shape India’s snacking habits will be based on the acronym STTEM- Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter- the five pillars. Speaking specifically of the Taste pillar, Indian snack categories will have a larger influence over both consumers and brands.”