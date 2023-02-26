Healthy energy boosting snacks for kids
CHENNAI: Nurturing your kid’s hunger can be challenging given the many factors a parent must consider, such as nutrition, health benefits, and so on. Although it is one of the most important areas for parents to focus on during their children’s developing stages, a child’s fussy eating habits can be incredibly difficult. Here are five healthy snacking options:
Hard boiled eggs and cheese cubes:
Set yourself up for your kids’ snacking success by preparing a batch of hard-boiled eggs at the beginning of the week. Large eggs have 6 grams of protein a piece, and they pair perfectly with cheese cubes which are a great hit amongst kids. With 5 to 7 grams of protein and only 80 calories, cheese cubes are a great on-the-go snack option that can also go along with fresh veggies.
DIY snack mix:
Why spend money on ready-made snack mixes when you can make your own at home and with healthier ingredients? For a little snack that is packed with flavour, combine unsalted almonds, walnuts, and unsweetened dried fruit with extras like unsweetened coconut flakes, raisins, dates, and seeds.
Poha:
Poha is made with flattened rice, you can cook this with chopped onions, spices, herbs, lemon juice and peanuts. This is a refreshing, lemony dish and can be topped with some crunchy sev, fresh-cut onions, or grated coconut to make it look more appetising to kids. This is also a great tiffin snack for kids.
Pancakes:
Pancakes can be an easy to make and fun snack option for your kids. Adding some cocoa powder to your mix will elevate the taste of the snack. It is a complete and balanced nutrition solution with 37 nutrients.
As dhoklas and idlis are low in fat and high in protein, they make an excellent evening snack. Steaming your dhoklas and avoiding topping them with sweet chutney will help you cut calories. Preparing idlis with oats will add extra boost of energy and protein to this dish.
