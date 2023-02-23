Apollo’s lunch date with kin of kids with cancer
CHENNAI: To motivate and uplift the spirits of paediatric patients, Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC) has recognised the importance of working together as a society to bridge the gap in cancer care. ACC strives to create a difference in their patients’ treatment journey with unique initiatives aimed at creating impactful positive emotional outcomes to support cancer patients and aid in their quick recovery.
As part of this novel initiative, the ACC has rolled out Tiffin of togetherness programme that hopes to bring light and care into the lives of paediatric patients who are facing challenges on their journey to win over cancer.
A surprise lunch date is arranged for children suffering from cancer with a close friend, relative or associate at the hospital premises followed by some indulgence in fun activities such as singing or playing games etc.
Dr Revathi Raj, Senior Consultant Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai, said, “Meeting a patient and witnessing her positivity despite her challenging journey to fight against Acute T cell lymphoblastic leukaemia was the impetus for us to provide her with the best possible care and aid her quick recovery to a positive healthy life that she deserves. Paediatric patients in particular require more care and support.”
