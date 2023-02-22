Dehydration spikes risk of diarrhoeal diseases in kids
CHENNAI: More children are being admitted with acute diarrhoeal diseases in hospitals. Experts say that they’re presenting with symptoms of vomiting and loose stools. Food or water contamination can be a common cause.
Paediatricians emphasise on clean drinking water and avoid outside food to prevent the risk of food-borne diseases.
The Institute of Child Health receives around 80-100 cases of diarrhoeal diseases among children in a week; around 10% also require admission. The percentage surges during summer because of dehydration and other bacterial infection.
“The main reason is dehydration and contamination. If children have been taken to crowded public places such as temples, parks or even family functions, they’re at a risk of food or water-borne diseases because they consume outside food,” explained Dr Mohan Kumar, consultant paediatrician, Stanley Medical College and Hospital.
He added that with the increase in the number of flu cases, there was an incidence of a surge in diarrhoea cases too as flu was accompanied by diarrhoea because of bacterial infection. However, doctors say that the Oral Rehydration Solution has been helpful in managing these cases in the initial stage.
“Diarrheal illnesses increase in summer due to contaminated water used in ice, juices and other food items. The patient must be admitted if the problem is not treated at an early stage. ORS is helpful to stabilise the patient. Boiled drinking water is recommended,” said consultant paediatrician Dr K Rashmi.
