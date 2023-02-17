DT Health: Ways to handle temper tantrums in children

Common reasons

Hungry, but aren’t able to communicate, worried, upset or angry, tired, unable to understand their feelings, sick and in discomfort, dealing with going to school/daycare (separation anxiety), trying to get attention, have been denied an item or something has been taken away from them, unable to communicate, they want to be alone and get upset when you take them out in a crowd and in a stressful environment. It is vital to deal it in a manner that helps soothe the child and enables them to understand their feelings better. Stay calm and try not to show your own negative emotions. Completely avoid hitting or spanking your child.

Do not give in to your child’s demands to end the tantrum, as it will make them think it is a means to get their way each.