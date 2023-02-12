Tips on how to maintain clear skin and good skincare routine
CHENNAI: One of the most common questions that I get asked in my consultation room, is, ‘I just want clear skin, always’. While that line sounds so simple, achieving and maintaining clear skin is more like getting and staying fit – it involves a fair bit of planning and work. Just like how we won’t develop a six-pack abdomen overnight, getting to great skin takes time and effort. But it is possible. Here’s a skincare routine that can get you started on the journey to great skin.
The first step is to get the sunscreen figured out. The most common problem with Indian skin types is not fine lines or wrinkles, but skin pigmentation. Tanning, sun spots, patchy pigmentation and uneven skin tone are all very common issues in our population and climate.
The first step in your routine to combat all of this is sunscreen. When choosing sunscreens, it is preferable to go for a physical sunscreen for the long term, compared to chemical sunscreens. Also, it is important to use sun protection measures like clothing, protective scarves or hats and sunglasses while going out. For example, just wearing sunglasses with UV protection makes a big difference to the delicate skin around the eyes, over and above sunscreen.
The next step is to use an exfoliator. Physical scrubs used to be popular, but they cause skin pigmentation and roughness in our skin types. Chemical exfoliators loosen only the dead, top layers of the skin without any friction, and are perfect to use for our kind of skin. Considering the pollution levels, using an exfoliator regularly helps reduce pollution-induced skin darkening and dullness.
The third part of your skincare routine is a good cleanser. From childhood, we are taught to anticipate a lot of lather and a squeaky clean sensation when we use our soaps or facewashes. In truth, even gentle cleanser work as well, or even better than harsh cleansers. There is no need to scrub or rub your skin hard when you wash your face. Harsh scrubbing will only add to skin roughness and pigmentation and adds nothing to the level of cleansing on a regular basis.
Finally, an active serum of your choice at bedtime. For those who predominantly have pigmentation, this could be a serum with tranexamic acid or vitamin C, for those with acne, this could be a sebum-controlling product, for those working on anti-ageing, retinol, and for those looking for simple skin maintenance, a hyaluronic acid serum. Our goals change and the activities can change with the goals too. If you are unsure of what you need to work on, do seek the help of your dermatologist.
As much as a good skincare routine is about doing certain things, it is equally about not doing things that will harm the skin. Handling the skin roughly, using random products because they are trending, smoking, staying up late, skipping breakfast, using too many unnecessary steps in your skincare routine, and eating too much junk – avoiding these, are equally important for you to maintain great skin.
It is possible to get into a simple, straightforward regimen and achieve great results – the key here is consistency. Just like how we brush our teeth every day, skin care is an everyday thing. Commit yourself to a few minutes of effort for skin care on a daily basis, and the skin will reward you with great, long-term benefits.
(The author is a chief consultant dermatologist, Render Skin and Hair)
