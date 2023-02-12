Tips on how to maintain clear skin and good skincare routine

The first step is to get the sunscreen figured out. The most common problem with Indian skin types is not fine lines or wrinkles, but skin pigmentation. Tanning, sun spots, patchy pigmentation and uneven skin tone are all very common issues in our population and climate.

The first step in your routine to combat all of this is sunscreen. When choosing sunscreens, it is preferable to go for a physical sunscreen for the long term, compared to chemical sunscreens. Also, it is important to use sun protection measures like clothing, protective scarves or hats and sunglasses while going out. For example, just wearing sunglasses with UV protection makes a big difference to the delicate skin around the eyes, over and above sunscreen.