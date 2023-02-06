5 no-nonsense skincare tips for men on the go

NEW DELHI: For most men, incorporating a good skincare practice into their everyday routine may seem like a daunting task, especially with the myriad of products and ingredients that have flooded the market. Skincare doesn't always have to be complicated, and a good skincare routine can also be simple, efficient, and gentle. Taking care of your skin is important to keep irksome skin conditions at bay, especially when you are hard-pressed for a time owing to a hectic work life. To give you a rundown on what you can do, Malini Adapureddy, Founder of Deconstruct, gives you 5 no-nonsense skincare tips to incorporate into your everyday routine, especially if you are a man on the go.

Clean up your act

For the men out there, the bare essential for skin care is to adopt a good cleansing routine to begin your skincare regime. Let's face it, nobody wants to look like they just rolled out of bed! A gentle face wash that suits your skin type is all you need. Incorporating cleansing into your morning and evening routine will give you a refreshing start and end to your day, and will also prepare your skin for the next step such as moisturizing, exfoliating, and sun protection.

Moisturise to shine

Moisturizing is an important part of a skincare routine, especially if you are a man who is regularly exposed to harsh environmental factors or who has dry skin in general. Often, dry or undernourished skin can lead to a host of supplementary skin issues, which may need more products to tackle effectively. Moisturizing cleansing ensures that your skin can lock in as much moisture as it needs to stay hydrated through the day, and gets the additional nourishment it needs to combat even the harshest of weathers. Using a product such as Deconstruct's Hydrating Moisturiser with 3 per cent NMF Complex can hydrate and nourish your skin, while giving you a calming effect if you are experiencing razor burns or bumps, without experiencing the oiliness that some moisturizers make you feel.

Have a sunny outlook

Sunscreen not only protects your skin from harmful UV rays and prevents sun damage, but it also helps to prevent premature aging and skin cancer. Sunscreen should be applied daily, regardless of the weather or even if you'll be spending most of the day indoors. It is also important to choose a sunscreen that is appropriate for your skin type, whether it be oily, dry, or sensitive... Don't forget to reapply every 2-3 hours if you are spending time outdoors. So, choose a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and enjoy the sun, worry-free.

Chemically speaking

Incorporating weekly chemical exfoliation is a great way to jumpstart a new skincare routine. It's a gentle yet effective way to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. Mild AHAs such as lactic acid and glycolic acid are great options for men. These ingredients work by gently dissolving the bonds between dead skin cells, allowing them to be easily washed away. They also stimulate cell turnover, which can improve the overall appearance of your skin. It's important to use chemical exfoliants in conjunction with a moisturizer to prevent any dryness. Start by using them once a week and gradually increase frequency as your skin becomes accustomed to them. Remember to always wear sunscreen while using chemical exfoliants as they increase sun sensitivity.

Eat right and look bright

Gentlemen, you are what you eat and that goes for your skin too! Eating right is one of the most important things to incorporate into your skincare routine if you want to see maximum results. A healthy diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can help to improve the overall appearance of your skin and also prevent breakouts. Proper nutrition can also help to reduce inflammation and improve skin elasticity. So, pay attention to what you consume. A diet that's high in processed and fried foods can lead to acne and other skin problems. Having a balanced diet, rich in vitamins, and derived from fruits and vegetables helps in maintaining clear and healthy skin.

With the busy lives that we lead, we often forget to take time out for ourselves to focus on self-care and good skincare routines. Regular cleansing, moisturizing and protecting your skin from the sun, as well as incorporating weekly exfoliation and regular proper nutrition can make a huge difference. Don't let your busy schedule get in the way of taking care of your skin. Remember, a little effort can go a long way in achieving great skin.