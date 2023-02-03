1st Diabetic Foot & Podiatry facility opens in Chennai

CHENNAI: Dr RK Diabetic Foot and Podiatry Institute and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Amputation Prevention Center, one of India’s leading premier diabetic foot care facility, recently inaugurated “India’s First Diabetic Foot & Podiatry facility” in the city. The GAIT Analysis lab in the state-of-theart facility was launched along with Hyper Baric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), Operation Theatre & ICU complex solemnised in the presence of Dr Rajesh Kesavan, Founder Director, Dr RK Diabetic Foot and Podiatry Institute and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Amputation Prevention Center. The experts said that technology made such a radical change in the diabetic foot care in India.. Commenting on the unique facility, Dr Rajesh Kesavan, said, “The term Foot and Podiatric care refers to the specialised medical care that is delivered by a well-trained team of professionals, including podiatrist, nurses and other medical staff. Our unique facility would be equipped with facilities in detecting the illness at early stages and ensure hassle-free and comprehensive diabetic foot care treatment”.